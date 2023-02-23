Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lessened by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

