Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.52). Approximately 4,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.51).

Northern Bear Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.40. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million, a PE ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

