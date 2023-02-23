Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $478.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $384.84 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

