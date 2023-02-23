Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NOC opened at $480.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $389.99 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.