NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Decreased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of NovoCure worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 310.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,875. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

