NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $266.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $238.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $377,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

