NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $248.28

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.28 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 237.96 ($2.87). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 241 ($2.90), with a volume of 26,215 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.07 million, a PE ratio of 645.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

In related news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £27,840 ($33,526.01). 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

