Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.
Oak Street Health Price Performance
OSH stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 953,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
