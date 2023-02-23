Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

OSH stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 501,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,922 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,587,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 953,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

