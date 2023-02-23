OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.10

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 33651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,715. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.