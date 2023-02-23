OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

