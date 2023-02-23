OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

