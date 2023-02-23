OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.
NYSE:OGE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.
OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.
OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.
