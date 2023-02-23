OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,216 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

