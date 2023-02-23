OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,192,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR opened at $23.35 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

