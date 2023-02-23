OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,263 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $20.86 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

