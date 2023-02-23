OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COM. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.90. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

