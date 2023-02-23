OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.89% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $36.62 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

