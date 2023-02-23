OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 984 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.26 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $55.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

