OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 81,102 Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,102 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.46.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

