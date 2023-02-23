OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 145,821 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 462.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 58,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,435,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBEF stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.