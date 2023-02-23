Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 13,302 shares.The stock last traded at $124.76 and had previously closed at $122.41.
Omega Flex Trading Down 5.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11.
Omega Flex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 51.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
