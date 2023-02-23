Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 13,302 shares.The stock last traded at $124.76 and had previously closed at $122.41.

Omega Flex Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.11.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Omega Flex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

