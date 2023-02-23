Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

