OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

