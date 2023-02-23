OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

