One Capital Management LLC Buys 4,922 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.