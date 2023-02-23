One Capital Management LLC Has $693,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VBK opened at $219.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

