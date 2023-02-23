One Capital Management LLC Purchases 499 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

