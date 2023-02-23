One Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $71.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.