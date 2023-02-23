One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

