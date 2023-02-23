One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

SIGA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

