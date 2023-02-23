One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 919,378 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,046,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 660,553 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,984,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 726,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 437,467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

