Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $29.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $27.98. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.08 per share.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $426.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.83.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

