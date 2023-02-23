Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $11.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.67. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.44 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.36 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.40.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

