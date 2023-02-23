Oppenheimer Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.97.

NVDA stock opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $516.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

