Oracle Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,818,572 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818,572 shares during the period. Sema4 comprises 4.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Sema4 worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sema4 by 228.8% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 11,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its stake in Sema4 by 254.2% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Sema4 by 36.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sema4 by 67.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sema4 by 189.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,295,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,989 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,554.

NASDAQ SMFR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,220. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

