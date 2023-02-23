Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.72. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 347,501 shares changing hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

