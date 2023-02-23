Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.10

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.33 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

