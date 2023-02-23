Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.01 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.95 million and $5.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00216911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,847.74 or 0.99981916 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10265324 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,126,985.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

