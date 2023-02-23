Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

