Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance
Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $9,104,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.