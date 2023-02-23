Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ormat Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 428,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.
Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.