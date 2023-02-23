Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Announces Earnings Results

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. 428,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.