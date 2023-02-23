Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
OR stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.