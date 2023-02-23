Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

