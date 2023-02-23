Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $498.07 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

