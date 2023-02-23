Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday.

OUT stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

