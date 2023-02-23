Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Announces Earnings Results

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Institutional Trading of Outfront Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Outfront Media by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Outfront Media Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

