Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.
Outfront Media Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,229. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
