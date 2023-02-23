Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,229. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

