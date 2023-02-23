Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Barclays started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

