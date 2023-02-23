Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $366,695.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00394554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00092226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00630292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00581164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00180089 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,025,506 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

