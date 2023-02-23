Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.89 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.73 ($0.04). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 160,000 shares traded.

Panther Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

