Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 856,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,810. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

