Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Insider Albert Dacosta Sells 75,000 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Albert Dacosta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

FNA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,306. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile



Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

