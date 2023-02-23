Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 1,504,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

